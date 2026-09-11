CIS grants Uzbekistan’s UNICON.UZ status of basic organization for digital development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan’s UNICON.UZ has received the status of a CIS basic organization for digital development, supporting cooperation in information and communication technologies.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11.

According to the publication, the decision was made by The Commonwealth of Independent States’ (CIS) Economic Council at its 111th meeting in Ashgabat. UNICON.UZ will provide methodological and organizational-technical support for work in the field of digital development across the Commonwealth.

The meeting also addressed financial and other issues, including the development of archival services in CIS member states.

UNICON.UZ is a Uzbekistan-based organization operating within the system of the country's Ministry of Digital Technologies. Its activities cover several areas of the information and communication technology sector, including research, development of national standards, certification and testing of telecommunications equipment, software solutions and digital infrastructure. The organization also provides electronic digital signature services and operates a data center and cloud infrastructure.

UNICON.UZ has also been involved in technical regulation and conformity assessment in Uzbekistan's ICT sector. The country's Ministry of Digital Technologies lists the organization among entities providing services related to telecommunications equipment certification, software assessment and the issuance of electronic digital signature certificates. The ministry has also reported that UNICON.UZ's certification and testing facilities received accreditation for their work with telecommunications equipment.