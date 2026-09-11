CIS reviews barriers to mutual trade at Economic Council meeting in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Economic Council reviewed barriers to mutual trade and recommendations for their removal at its meeting in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11.

According to the publication, the information was prepared using data from CIS member states on trade restrictions, including safeguard, anti-dumping and countervailing measures, temporary bans, licensing and quota requirements, according to the CIS Executive Committee.

The review also covered restrictions imposed by other parties that hinder or slow the development of mutual trade among CIS countries, the press release noted.

The information incorporated the results of meetings of a high-level working group tasked with analyzing claims concerning barriers to mutual trade within the Commonwealth.

The review is intended to support efforts to identify and address restrictions affecting trade between CIS member states.

For reference, the development of trade and economic cooperation is one of the key priorities of Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship. Ashgabat's chairmanship concept identifies the expansion of economic cooperation and the removal of barriers to trade among member states among its priorities. Against this background, the review of obstacles to mutual trade in Ashgabat directly corresponds to the agenda of Turkmenistan's chairmanship.