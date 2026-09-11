Azerbaijan to establish research center on competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A research center in the field of competition will be established in Azerbaijan.

This was reflected in the "National Action Plan on the Development of Competition and the Prevention of Monopolistic Activities for 2027–2029," approved by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, efforts to stimulate scientific research in the field of competition and expand opportunities for applying its findings will be intensified.

The decree noted that from 2027 through 2029, international best practices and existing needs regarding the organization of research in the competition sector and the application of its results will be assessed; a project concerning the organizational model, operational scope, and establishment of a research center will be prepared; and the research center will be formally established and begin operations.

The primary implementing agency for this process is the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

Other implementing bodies include the Ministry of Science and Education and relevant state agencies (institutions).