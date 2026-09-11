Mexico’s Independence Day celebrated in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Mexico’s Independence Day has been celebrated in Shusha, Trend's correspondent dispatched to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev and Mexico’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Victoria Romero addressed the official reception.

Speaking at the event, Victoria Romero said that Mexico intends to intensify investment and trade exchanges with Azerbaijan. She emphasized that economic relations between the two countries are strengthening and that there is significant potential for expanding cooperation.

Hikmet Hajiyev, in turn, said that Azerbaijan highly appreciates Mexico’s consistent and resolute support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. He noted that Azerbaijan and Mexico maintain close political ties and an active political dialogue.

The event continued with a concert program.

It should be noted that Shusha is emerging as one of the diplomatic capitals, with the hosting of city days of other countries in Shusha serving as an indication of this.