TOYO identifies gas chemicals, fertilizers as key areas in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. TOYO Engineering sees gas processing, gas chemicals, and fertilizer production as key areas for industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The Japanese company made this statement in an exclusive interview in response to a request from Trend about which types of industrial projects in Turkmenistan best align with its current expertise.

"Areas most closely aligned with TOYO’s current expertise are natural-gas processing and gas chemicals, petrochemicals, and ammonia and urea fertilizer plants," the company said.

According to TOYO, plant modernization, major overhauls, and ongoing operation and maintenance support also represent strong areas for potential cooperation.

"TOYO has experience in Turkmenistan through the Kiyanly Polymer Plant, which includes gas-separation, ethylene, polypropylene and high-density polyethylene facilities," the company added.

In 2025, TOYO and its consortium partner were awarded the first phase of a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex. The company said this experience, combined with its broader international track record in gas chemicals and fertilizers, provides a strong foundation for further cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"Power and GX-related infrastructure could also be considered where TOYO’s capabilities match the specific needs of the Turkmen side," TOYO added.

TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, founded in 1961 and positioning itself globally under the concept of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community." The company specializes in gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, power infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon management, and other industrial projects, while also expanding digital engineering and sustainability-oriented solutions across its international operations.

Turkmenistan has become one of TOYO's longest-standing markets in Central Asia. In 2018, the company completed the Kiyanly Polymer Plant for Turkmengaz, delivering a gas separation unit, a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene plant and an 80,000-ton-per-year polypropylene plant using its proprietary COREFLUX technology. Since 2025, TOYO has been carrying out a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex together with Türkiye's Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, while in February 2026 the partners signed a second-phase cooperation memorandum with Turkmenhimiya. Earlier this year, TOYO President and CEO Eiji Hosoi described Turkmenistan as one of the company's main partners during talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.