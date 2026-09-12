Turkish gold returns vary across investment horizons in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Gold generated the highest monthly and annual real returns among major financial instruments tracked in Türkiye in August 2026, while its performance differed across investment periods.

This is according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

"Maximum monthly real profit rate was realized in gold (ingot)," TÜİK said in its report on the rates of real profits created by means of financial investment.

According to TÜİK, gold ingots recorded the highest monthly real return in August, at 7.17% when adjusted by the domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and 7.93% by the consumer price index (CPI). Government domestic debt instruments (GDDI) followed with returns of 0.66% and 1.38%, respectively. The U.S. dollar and stock exchange instruments recorded negative monthly real returns under both inflation measures.

Gold also recorded the highest annual real returns, at 19.73% by D-PPI and 16.49% by CPI, exceeding GDDI returns of 4.21% and 1.39%, respectively. Trend calculations show that the difference between gold's annual real return and the euro's annual real return of -8.68% by D-PPI amounted to 28.4%age points, representing the widest gap between two instruments tracked in the report over a 12-month period.

Over a six-month period, gold recorded a lower real return performance, with a decrease of 19.35% by D-PPI and 18.01% by CPI. During the same period, deposit interest generated the highest semi-annual real returns among tracked instruments, at 1.19% by D-PPI and 2.87% by CPI.

Trend's calculations show that the difference between gold's six-month D-PPI-adjusted performance and its one-month return of 7.17% reflects significant changes in gold prices during the period, highlighting fluctuations in investment returns across different timeframes.

For reference, TÜİK's real profit report compares nominal returns on major financial instruments against inflation indicators to assess changes in investors' purchasing power, using both producer and consumer price indices as separate benchmarks.