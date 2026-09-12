Georgia’s manufacturing, construction show high output-to-employment ratios

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Manufacturing and construction accounted for a higher share of production value than their respective shares of the workforce in Georgia's business sector in the second quarter of 2026.

This was reported in data published by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to Geostat, manufacturing employed 11.3% of the business sector's workforce in the second quarter and accounted for 20.5% of total production value, while construction employed 7.6% of workers and generated 14.4% of production value. Trade employed 29.5% of the workforce and accounted for 18.0% of output, while transportation and storage employed 8.1% and generated 9.8% of output.

Trend's calculations, dividing each sector's production-value share by its employment share, show manufacturing's ratio at 1.8 and construction's at 1.9 — the highest among the sectors reported — compared with 0.61 for trade and 1.21 for transportation and storage. The ratios indicate that the shares of production value generated by manufacturing and construction were substantially higher than their respective shares of employment, while trade's production-value share was lower than its employment share.

"Information and communication also recorded a production-value share above its employment share, employing 6.4% of the workforce while accounting for 8.9% of production value, with a ratio of 1.39," Trend's calculations show.

For reference, total business sector production value in the second quarter of 2026 stood at 25.7 billion lari ($9.8 billion), according to Geostat. The comparison uses production value rather than turnover as a proxy for economic contribution, as turnover figures can be influenced by resale activity and gambling-related transactions. Currency conversions are based on the National Bank of Georgia's exchange rate of 1 lari to $0.3813 as of early August 2026.