Azerbaijan highly values Mexico’s steadfast support for its territorial integrity – Hikmet Hajiyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan highly values Mexico’s continued and steadfast support for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, made the remarks at an official reception in Shusha marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Mexico, Trend’s correspondent deployed to Karabakh and East Zangazur reports.

“We highly value Mexico’s determined position in supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty when Azerbaijan’s lands were under occupation, and the Azerbaijani people greatly appreciate this,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that these principles play an important role in the foundation of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico.

The presidential aide emphasized that Azerbaijan and Mexico currently maintain close political ties and an active political dialogue, with regular political consultations held between the two countries.

“Regarding most of the fundamental issues on today’s international agenda, the positions of Mexico and Azerbaijan are almost identical. Our countries support friendship, partnership, interstate relations based on the norms and principles of international law and mutual respect, as well as justice and fairness in international relations,” Hajiyev added.