Mexico seeks to intensify investment, trade ties with Azerbaijan – ambassador

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 11. Mexico intends to intensify investment and trade exchanges with Azerbaijan.

Mexico’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Victoria Romero made the remarks at an official reception in Shusha marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Mexico, Trend’s correspondent deployed to Karabakh and East Zangazur reports.

The ambassador said Mexico and Azerbaijan are dynamic economies located in two strategically important regions of the world.

“Our economic relations have strengthened significantly, but there is still great potential and ample room for further development in this area. We want to intensify investment and trade exchanges and continue bringing more of our country’s most distinctive products to Azerbaijan,” Victoria Romero said.

The diplomat also highlighted the expansion of political dialogue and growing institutional contacts between the two countries. According to her, both sides are interested in identifying new areas of cooperation.