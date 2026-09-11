Hajiyev: Azerbaijan, Mexico have major potential to expand economic ties

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 11. There is significant potential for further developing economic, trade and investment ties between Azerbaijan and Mexico, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, made the remarks at an official reception in Shusha marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Mexico, Trend’s correspondent deployed to Karabakh and East Zangazur reports.

Hajiyev said there are broad prospects for developing relations between the two countries in economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, investment, energy and other areas.

“There is a certain geographical distance between our countries, but this geographical distance is certainly not a problem for us. Both countries are firmly determined to ensure that our relations develop successfully across various areas,” he said.

According to the presidential aide, contacts between the relevant institutions of the two countries are continuing, particularly in the development of economic, trade and investment ties.

“There are the necessary opportunities to unlock this rich potential and develop it in the interests of our countries,” Hajiyev emphasized.

He added that Azerbaijan highly values Mexico’s dynamic development in Latin America and its role as one of the leading countries in the G20.