US Embassy thanks Azerbaijan for contribution to joint fight against global terrorism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Today, the U.S. Embassy Baku community gathered to honor the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and its aftermath.

Together, we reflected on the lives of the victims and their families, the first responders who ran boldly toward unimaginable danger, and all the lives forever changed after that tragic day.

We also remembered how countries around the world, including Azerbaijan, stood with the United States after the attack. U.S. and Azerbaijani service members served side by side as part of coalition forces in Afghanistan. We are grateful for Azerbaijan’s contributions to our shared fight against global terrorism.

Twenty-five years ago, the United States was attacked by terrorists who sought to threaten the American way of life. Out of the darkness, we saw the timeless truth of American character shine for the world to see. The terrorists did not succeed – they could not weaken the spirit of our people.