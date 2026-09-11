9/11 25th Anniversary: We will never, ever forget, and that is why we fight today — Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Today in Washington, at a commemorative ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump honored the memory of the 2,977 people who were killed and reiterated that the country will never forget them.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump noted that the United States continues its fight today in honor of the victims.

“Today, we reaffirm the sacred pledge we first made on their behalf a quarter of a century ago. We will never, ever forget. That is why we fight today. We have no choice. Victory is the only option,” the U.S. leader said at the ceremony held at the Pentagon — the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense near Washington, which was one of the targets of the terrorist attacks.