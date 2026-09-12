IMF assesses Kyrgyzstan’s public sector wage system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Government employee compensation in Kyrgyzstan accounts for around 9.5% of GDP, according to a technical assistance report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the report, the Kyrgyz government is considering a significant adjustment to public sector wages in 2026. The IMF assessed wage levels, staffing needs and options for improving public compensation management as part of its technical assistance.

"About 9.5% of GDP is spent on compensation of government employees, which is above regional peers," the report said.

The IMF notes that approximately 7.4% of the working-age population is employed in general government. Meanwhile, data from the National Statistical Committee showed that employment in public administration accounted for about 3.9% of the working-age population in 2024. The difference reflects the broader coverage of the general government measure, which also includes sectors such as education and healthcare.

The report also noted an increase in doctors’ remuneration following healthcare sector reforms in 2024. According to the IMF’s assessment, doctors’ remuneration is now estimated at approximately 1.3–1.5 times that of administrative personnel.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved its new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for 2026–2030, outlining key priorities for the Bank’s activities in Central Asia and other regions.

According to Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, the framework is focused on three main areas: accelerating the green transition, strengthening economic governance, and developing human capital while promoting equal opportunities.

He noted that these priorities serve as the main guidelines for the EBRD’s operations in Central Asia. The Bank also develops individual country strategies for each state in the region in close cooperation with national authorities, with a focus on strengthening private sector competitiveness, creating jobs, improving skills, promoting inclusion, and supporting digital transformation.