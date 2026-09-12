Turkmenistan, UN discuss implementation of joint programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Turkmenistan and the United Nations discussed the practical implementation of joint programs and initiatives during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Xiaojun Grace Wang.

According to the statement, the sides reviewed key aspects of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the UN system, with particular attention paid to the practical implementation of joint programs and initiatives.

The officials also outlined promising areas for future cooperation and discussed regional and international issues, as well as preparations for upcoming high-level events.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing close cooperation and further expanding partnership between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, the report says.

Meanwhile, the United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.