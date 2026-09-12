Turkmen President receives Japan's economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada during his visit to Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Turkmen government following the meeting.

According to the statement, Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that Yamada's visit would contribute to the further development of Turkmen-Japanese economic cooperation.

The sides discussed bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

The statement described trade and economic cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on high technologies and investment.

Yamada also highlighted Berdimuhamedov's recent participation in the first Central Asia-Japan Summit and Expo 2025 in Osaka, where Turkmenistan became the first country to hold its National Day at the exhibition.

To note, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also taken part in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Japan in April 2025. During the visit, Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies, and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of the signed documents exceeded $1 billion. This underscored Japan's role as one of Turkmenistan's key technology and industrial partners in Asia.

In March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. The sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation. They also highlighted progress achieved through recent high-level visits. During the meeting, the Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.