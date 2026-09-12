AZANS strengthens regional air navigation cooperation by chairing SOCEA AGM/3 in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Azerbaijan Air Navigation Services Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, chaired the Third Annual General Meeting of the Regional Air Navigation Safety Coordination Platform for European and Asian ANSPs (SOCEA AGM/3) as part of the high-level aviation meetings held in Tashkent from 8 to 10 September 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by AZANS.

The meetings brought together air navigation service providers from across Europe and Asia, as well as senior officials from ICAO, CANSO and EUROCONTROL.

At SOCEA AGM/3, participants discussed developments affecting regional airspace, air traffic management, operational resilience and ways to further strengthen coordination among air navigation service providers. AZANS also presented its current activities, key achievements and future development priorities.

During the CANSO Euro-Asia ANSPs’ CEO Summit 2026, industry leaders discussed key issues shaping the future of air navigation, including air traffic flow management, digital transformation, new ATM technologies and sustainability.

AZANS’ chairmanship of SOCEA AGM/3 and participation in the CANSO Summit reflect Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional air navigation cooperation. This comes at a time when the country’s airspace is playing an increasingly important role in air traffic flows between Europe and Asia. In the first half of 2026, 143,770 transit flights crossed Azerbaijan’s airspace, representing a 14.4% increase compared with the same period last year.

For AZANS, the key priority remains ensuring the safe, efficient and resilient management of growing air traffic while further strengthening coordination with regional and international partners.