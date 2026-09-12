Turkmen President seeks broader industrial partnership with Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed interest in expanding partnership with Japan in the economy, trade and industry, citing favorable conditions for broader cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following his meeting with Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada in Ashgabat.

According to the publication, Berdimuhamedov also highlighted Japan's experience in innovative technologies and modern engineering solutions.

Turkmenistan has accumulated positive experience of cooperation with leading Japanese companies in transport, gas chemical and agro-industrial projects, the report says, citing Berdimuhamedov.

The sides expressed confidence that Turkmen-Japanese cooperation would continue to develop in the interests of both countries, the report says.

Meanwhile, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also taken part in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Japan in April 2025. During the visit, Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies, and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of the signed documents exceeded $1 billion. This underscored Japan's role as one of Turkmenistan's key technology and industrial partners in Asia.