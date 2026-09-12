Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 12.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 33 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to September 10.

The official rate for $1 is 1,634,132 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,894,334 rials. On September 10, the euro was priced at 1,896,018 rials.

Currency Rial on September 12 Rial on September 10 1 US dollar USD 1,634,132 1,629,244 1 British pound GBP 2,209,289 2,207,198 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,002,472 2,010,518 1 Swedish króna SEK 168,555 169,703 1 Norwegian krone NOK 176,007 177,059 1 Danish krone DKK 253,646 253,418 1 Indian rupee INR 17,106 17,124 1 UAE Dirham AED 444,964 443,633 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,299,358 5,272,821 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 589,229 587,827 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,063,051 1,061,313 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 208,356 207,756 1 Omani rial OMR 4,247,009 4,235,495 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,178,476 1,179,998 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 950,302 951,637 1 South African rand ZAR 101,244 101,567 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,622 33,607 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,395 19,065 1 Qatari riyal QAR 448,937 447,595 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 124,705 124,228 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,392 13,352 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,172,136 1,175,951 1 Saudi riyal SAR 435,769 434,465 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,346,096 4,333,096 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,289,543 1,288,460 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,324,339 1,324,905 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 49,711 49,610 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 778 776 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,068,613 1,069,744 1 Libyan dinar LYD 258,150 257,395 1 Chinese yuan CNY 243,645 242,829 100 Thai baht THB 4,949,071 4,950,579 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 401,337 400,715 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,219,060 1,215,735 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,304,841 2,297,946 1 euro EUR 1,896,018 1,894,334 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 362,480 357,848 1 Georgian lari GEL 628,512 626,445 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 92,829 93,100 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,343 24,805 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 538,287 531,981 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 961,255 958,379 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,610,801 2,607,511 1 Tajik somoni TJS 176,673 176,499 1 Turkmen manat TMT 466,035 464,392 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,968 1,999

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,896,018 rials and $1 costs 1,634,132.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,36-2,39 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,74-2,77 million rials.