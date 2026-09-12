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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 12

Iran News 12 September 2026 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 12
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 12.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 33 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to September 10.

The official rate for $1 is 1,634,132 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,894,334 rials. On September 10, the euro was priced at 1,896,018 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 12

Rial on September 10

1 US dollar

USD

1,634,132

1,629,244

1 British pound

GBP

2,209,289

2,207,198

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,002,472

2,010,518

1 Swedish króna

SEK

168,555

169,703

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

176,007

177,059

1 Danish krone

DKK

253,646

253,418

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,106

17,124

1 UAE Dirham

AED

444,964

443,633

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,299,358

5,272,821

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

589,229

587,827

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,063,051

1,061,313

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

208,356

207,756

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,247,009

4,235,495

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,178,476

1,179,998

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

950,302

951,637

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,244

101,567

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,622

33,607

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,395

19,065

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

448,937

447,595

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

124,705

124,228

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,392

13,352

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,172,136

1,175,951

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

435,769

434,465

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,346,096

4,333,096

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,289,543

1,288,460

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,324,339

1,324,905

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

49,711

49,610

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

778

776

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,068,613

1,069,744

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

258,150

257,395

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

243,645

242,829

100 Thai baht

THB

4,949,071

4,950,579

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

401,337

400,715

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,219,060

1,215,735

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,304,841

2,297,946

1 euro

EUR

1,896,018

1,894,334

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

362,480

357,848

1 Georgian lari

GEL

628,512

626,445

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

92,829

93,100

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,343

24,805

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

538,287

531,981

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

961,255

958,379

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,610,801

2,607,511

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

176,673

176,499

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

466,035

464,392

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,968

1,999

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,896,018 rials and $1 costs 1,634,132.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,36-2,39 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,74-2,77 million rials.

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