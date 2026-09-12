Iraq closes two border crossings with Iran indefinitely

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Iraq has closed the Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh border crossings with Iran in Khuzestan Province for an indefinite period.

Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province, made the remarks.

“According to Iraqi officials, the Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh border crossings in Khuzestan Province are being closed indefinitely as of today. Currently, no cargo or passengers are passing through these border crossings,” he said.

Hayati said all business people, drivers and passengers are asked not to travel to the two border crossings until further notice.

The Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh border crossings are considered among the most important crossings between Iran and Iraq.

The closure of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran has reportedly been attributed to drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.