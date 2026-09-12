Turkmenistan, Japan discuss expanding trade-economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic partnership.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry following the meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada in Ashgabat.

According to the statement, the sides reviewed the current state and future directions of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation, with particular attention paid to the trade and economic sphere.

The officials also highlighted the important role of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japan-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation as an effective mechanism for promoting bilateral trade and economic ties.

The sides emphasized the significant potential for further expanding mutually beneficial partnership and reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue, the report says.

Earlier in March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. The sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation. They also highlighted progress achieved through recent high-level visits. During the meeting, the Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.

In late August, Japan’s Foreign Minister visited Ashgabat. During his visit he described Turkmenistan as a reliable partner, while noting that Tokyo attaches importance to developing mutually beneficial relations with the country.