Turkmenistan focuses on strengthening business contacts with Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Turkmenistan expressed its willingness to strengthen business contacts with Japan.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada during his visit to Ashgabat.

According to the report, the talks also focused on implementing joint projects and attracting advanced Japanese technologies and expertise to Turkmenistan's economy.

Notably, this marks the second visit by a Japanese minister to Turkmenistan within the past two weeks. In late August, Japan’s Foreign Minister visited Ashgabat to discuss bilateral relations and Japan’s participation in diversification of Turkmen economy. During his visit he described Turkmenistan as a reliable partner, while noting that Tokyo attaches importance to developing mutually beneficial relations with the country.

Meanwhile, TOYO Engineering, one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, reaffirmed its interest in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in gas-chemical and fertilizer projects.

"TOYO remains interested in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in the gas-chemical and fertilizer sectors, while evaluating each future opportunity on its technical and commercial merits," the company added.

According to the company, plant modernization, major overhauls, and ongoing operation and maintenance support also represent strong areas for potential cooperation with Ashgabat.

"TOYO has experience in Turkmenistan through the Kiyanly Polymer Plant, which includes gas-separation, ethylene, polypropylene and high-density polyethylene facilities," the company added.