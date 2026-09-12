Iran to further strengthen ties with neighboring countries – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Iran will further strengthen and elevate its relations with neighboring and Muslim countries to a more rational level, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He made the remarks today during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India. “Iran has no problems with neighboring and Muslim countries. However, the US does not want this. Meanwhile, Iran’s demand is based on international law and its legitimate rights,” he said.

Pezeshkian said the bitter reality is that Iran was attacked without any reason. Iran’s Supreme Leader, children, commanders and scientists were killed. He said there could be no justification for these attacks being carried out from brotherly and Muslim countries. “They took off their aircraft from that region and carried out attacks against Iran. Iran had no choice but to defend itself, and attacked their military bases in neighboring countries to defend the country,” he said.

“Iran does not intend to wage war or continue the war. Iran still considers peace a priority. We want our rights to be respected and sanctions to be lifted. Shortly before the war that began on February 28, they armed a group inside the country and created unrest. Unfortunately, a number of innocent people were killed and bitter events took place. The other side thought that Iran would surrender within a few days. But Iran will never surrender and will defend its rights with all its strength,” he said.

The Iranian president noted that there is no need for a gendarme in the region. According to him, the region’s territorial integrity and security should be ensured by its main players and the countries of the region.

At the meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia greatly respects Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He said Malaysia is interested in strengthening ties with Iran and will explore ways to develop relations in trade, the economy, education and other areas.