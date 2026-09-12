Uzbekistan, France explore IT and outsourcing opportunities

Photo: the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Uzbekistan is seeking to attract French technology companies to its growing IT and outsourcing market.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a roundtable discussion in Paris on the sidelines of the International Space Summit, led by Bobur Khodjayev, head of the Department for Financial Technologies, Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence under Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration, and Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov.

The meeting brought together representatives of Uzbekistan’s IT Park, French technology companies, business organizations, accelerators and other partners, including Eutelsat, Dassault Systèmes, Expertise France, Numeum, Skynopy, Hyperplan, BlueKobalt Infrastructure, Heartland Capital, Wilco, IFP Training, Naulum Solutions, Linagora and Wallix.

Uzbek side presented opportunities in the country’s IT and outsourcing sector, including tax incentives, the IT Visa program, office infrastructure and the availability of a growing pool of technology talent.

The discussions focused in particular on opportunities for French companies seeking to enter the Central Asian market through Uzbekistan by establishing outsourcing operations or delivery centers.

“Uzbekistan is ready to support French technology companies entering the Central Asian market by providing access to talent, infrastructure and investment incentives,” the Uzbek side said.

The participants also discussed ways to strengthen links between the two countries’ technology ecosystems through acceleration and partnership programs.

For Uzbekistan, attracting international technology companies could help expand its outsourcing industry, create higher-skilled jobs and increase the country’s role in regional digital services.

For French companies, establishing operations in Uzbekistan could provide a base for serving customers across Central Asia while connecting them with the country’s technology workforce and digital infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue mutually beneficial cooperation, develop business matchmaking between companies and identify promising areas for future joint projects.