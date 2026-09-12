Armed clashes continue in southeastern Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. An operation against a terrorist group is ongoing in the Saravan district of Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Ali Khalilabadi, deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, made the remarks, according to the provincial governor’s office.

“Since 4 a.m. local time today, an operation has been ongoing in the Saravan district to seize the location where an anti-security group is based,” he said.

Khalilabadi said that, according to available information, a large number of members of the group were killed or wounded in the armed clashes. The operation is currently continuing to completely clear the location of the group.

The deputy governor said the situation is under control as a result of the full vigilance of the security agencies of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

“The group in question intended to disrupt public order and carry out terrorist attacks. Its members had gathered at a location in Saravan city,” he said.