Masdar plans over €8bn investment in German offshore wind, battery storage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. UAE-based clean energy company Masdar is exploring potential investments exceeding €8 billion in Germany and wider Europe through two new strategic agreements covering offshore wind and battery energy storage.

Masdar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German energy major RWE to explore joint participation in future German offshore wind auctions, with an indicative investment value of more than €3 billion. In a separate agreement, Masdar and German energy infrastructure asset manager Luxcara agreed to explore a strategic partnership covering investments in battery energy storage systems (BESS), offshore wind and potentially other technologies across Germany and Europe.

The potential value of investments under the Masdar-Luxcara partnership could exceed €5 billion.

Together, the agreements could therefore open the way for more than €8 billion in potential investments, further expanding Masdar's European clean energy platform.

The agreements “reflect the scale and breadth of Masdar's ambitions to further expand its European platform through long-term investment and strategic partnerships,” the company said.

The new partnerships also come as European countries seek to accelerate renewable power deployment while addressing rising electricity demand, grid constraints and the need for greater flexibility in electricity systems.

Building on Masdar-RWE offshore wind partnership

The agreement with RWE builds on an existing relationship between the two companies in offshore wind.

Masdar and RWE are already co-investors in the 630-MW London Array offshore wind farm in the UK and are jointly advancing the 3-GW Dogger Bank South offshore wind projects off the northeast coast of England.

The new MoU could extend that cooperation into Germany, with the two companies considering joint participation in future offshore wind auctions.

Germany is seeking to substantially expand offshore wind capacity as part of its transition toward a lower-carbon electricity system, creating opportunities for international investors with experience in developing and financing large-scale renewable projects.

The agreement with Luxcara would broaden Masdar's European strategy beyond renewable generation by adding a greater focus on battery energy storage. Battery storage is becoming increasingly important as Europe's renewable power fleet expands. Unlike wind and solar generation, batteries can store electricity when supply is abundant and release it when demand rises or renewable generation falls. This ability can help balance power systems, reduce pressure on grids and improve the integration of intermittent renewable sources. The potential partnership with Luxcara will examine investments not only in BESS and offshore wind, but potentially other energy-transition technologies as well.

Masdar's European footprint

Masdar has significantly expanded its presence across Europe through a combination of investments, partnerships and acquisitions. The company says it has invested more than $13 billion in Europe and has built a European portfolio exceeding 15.6 GW.

Its European activities span the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Southeastern Europe, with a portfolio covering offshore and onshore wind, solar power and energy storage.

Germany has become one of Masdar's key European markets, following the completion and full energization of the 476-MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. The project became fully operational in 2025 and is expected to supply renewable electricity to around 475,000 households, while avoiding approximately 800,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. Baltic Eagle was developed in partnership with Iberdrola and represents Masdar's first project in Germany and its first project with the Spanish energy company.

The 476-MW Baltic Eagle project represents the first completed asset under the Masdar-Iberdrola strategic partnership.

Located in the German Baltic Sea, the wind farm is part of Iberdrola's wider Baltic Hub, alongside the 350-MW Wikinger offshore wind farm, which is already operational, and the 315-MW Windanker project under development. For Masdar, Baltic Eagle represented its entry into the German offshore wind market and involved the company's largest-ever euro-denominated financing at the time.

The latest agreement with RWE and the proposed partnership with Luxcara now potentially add two further dimensions to that strategy: participation in future German offshore wind development and investment in battery storage.