Hikmet Hajiyev visits Albanian churches with diplomatic corps representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, visited the Gandzasar and Khudavang churches together with representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Hajiyev made the remarks in a post on his X account.

He said the Gandzasar and Khudavang churches are an integral part of the ancient Albanian Christian heritage.

“Gandzasar Church was built in the 13th century by Hasan Jalal Dawla, ruler of Caucasian Albania, and is one of the important pieces of evidence of the centuries-old Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide emphasized that during the years of occupation, the monuments were subjected to external interventions carried out under the guise of temporary “restoration,” which damaged their architectural authenticity and original character.

“Every historical, cultural and religious monument in Azerbaijan, regardless of its origin or religious affiliation, is an integral part of our country’s rich cultural heritage. The Azerbaijani state remains committed to their preservation, protection and restoration,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s experience in preserving its multicultural and multi-religious heritage has gained international recognition.

“We are ready to share this experience with other countries, including our neighbors,” the presidential aide emphasized.

He also called on media outlets spreading false reports and misleading narratives on the issue to visit the monuments and see the reality on the ground for themselves.

“Seeing is believing,” Hajiyev said.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and East Zangazur under the guidance of Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

A delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and nine international organizations is taking part in the visit.

On Sept. 11, representatives of the diplomatic corps visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the diplomats first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Station Complex, where construction work is underway. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi. The delegation also visited the Victory Park and took a commemorative photo in front of the Victory Arch. As part of the visit, the diplomats also toured Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation familiarized itself with restoration and reconstruction work underway in the city and visited the First Residential Complex, the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum-Museum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, the Sadigjan House, the Lower Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a commemorative photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Mexico.