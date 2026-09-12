Iranian president forecasts development of BRICS countries via stronger economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The strengthening of financial and economic relations among BRICS member countries can lead to their development.

According to the information portal of the Iranian Presidential Administration, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India on September 12.

"Developing economic ties among BRICS member countries is of great importance. All member states can take steps to foster these relations," he noted.

Pezeshkian stated that large-scale attacks had been launched against Iran in recent months. Although opposing parties attempted to sow discord between the Iranian state and its citizens, these attacks served to further unite the Iranian people, who stood firm against them with all their might.

"The U.S. and Israel will not achieve their objectives in Iran, thanks to the unity of the Iranian people. Iran has strengthened its ties with neighboring and Muslim nations. Iran has long-standing relations with its neighbors, and these ties will continue to expand day by day," he pointed out.

Pezeshkian said that Iran and Ethiopia have enjoyed friendly relations for over 70 years. The two countries have always stood by each other, and undoubtedly, their relations will be further strengthened.

During the meeting, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also noted the existence of numerous economic and cultural ties between Ethiopia and Iran's neighbors, expressing interest in developing similar relations with Iran.