Kyrgyzstan predicts further enhancement of cooperation with Azerbaijan - ambassador

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, September 12. Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are taking on an increasingly strategic and close character, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov made the remarks in an interview with Trend on the second day of the visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangazur.

The ambassador noted that significant agreements regarding the development of cooperation between the two countries were reached following the state visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan a month ago.

"First and foremost, an agreement on allied relations was signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. In accordance with this agreement, our relations have risen to the highest level of interaction between the two countries.

In line with these alliance agreements, our future cooperation will take on a broader scope. Therefore, we anticipate closer cooperation and greater activity across all areas of interstate relations," Mamytkanov added.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the delegation first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, where construction work is underway. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi. The diplomats also visited Victory Park and took a group photo in front of the Victory Arch. The visit also included a tour of Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a group photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held to mark the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.