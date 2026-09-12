Turkmenistan, Japan discuss cooperation in circular economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the circular economy.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada in Ashgabat.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in energy, industry, transport, the chemical sector and other areas of mutual interest.

Particular attention was paid to further developing interaction in the introduction of modern technologies and digitalization, the report noted.

Meanwhile, circular economy has emerged as a new area of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan, with waste recycling and related technologies among the areas of mutual interest. The two countries have been discussing the use of Japanese experience and technologies to improve waste management and resource efficiency in Turkmenistan.

The issue gained further attention in 2026, including during a Turkmen-Japanese roundtable on waste recycling and the transition to a circular economy held in Ashgabat. In August, Japan's Foreign Ministry said the two sides had not yet identified specific joint projects in this field, but noted significant potential for cooperation and strong interest from Japanese private companies.

The topic has also reached the level of business cooperation. In August, Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with ROTOBO President Yoshinori Kanehana in Tokyo, with the sides discussing circular-economy projects and identifying the sector as a new area of bilateral economic cooperation.