31st Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship concludes second competition day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The second competition day of the 31st Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has concluded.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) reported this.

On the second day of the competition, gymnasts in the pre-junior, junior and youth age categories demonstrated their skills. In addition to individual programs, group exercises were also performed throughout the day.

In the all-around competition among pre-juniors born in 2018, Humay Asgarzade won the gold medal, Nasrin Bashirli took silver, and Amina Bakirova won bronze.

Among pre-juniors born in 2017, Miray Salamzade took first place, Miray Hasanaliyeva finished second, and Asya Mahmuzade placed third.

In the competition among gymnasts born in 2016, Nazli Mammadzade took the top spot on the podium. Zeynab Ismayilova won silver, while Aylin Gozalova took bronze.

In the all-around competition among juniors born in 2013, Amina Novruzova won the gold medal. Gulluzar Sharifova took silver, while Sara Atakishiyeva won bronze.

At the end of the competition day, group exercise teams also competed for medals. In the pre-junior category, the Ocaq 2 team took first place, Ocaq 3 finished second, and Ocaq 1 placed third. Among juniors, Ocaq 3 won gold, Ocaq 2 took silver, and Ocaq 4 won bronze.

Thus, the second competition day of the Baku Championship concluded with the winners determined in the individual and group programs.