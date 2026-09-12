Turkmen President orders measures to improve drilling efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov ordered measures to improve the efficiency of drilling operations in the country's oil and gas fields.

The order was issued during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, according to a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov reported on the activities of the State Concern Turkmennebit. According to the report, Turkmennebit is taking measures to increase oil and gas production through the efficient development of oil and gas fields, with particular attention to the use of modern technologies.

After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov approved a proposal to improve the efficiency of drilling operations and issued a number of instructions to the deputy prime minister. The president also noted that work is underway to develop oil and gas fields more productively and increase crude oil and natural gas production.

For reference, Turkmennebit State Concern is developing oil and gas fields in western Turkmenistan, with drilling operations covering fields including Nebitdag, Goturdepe, Barsagelmes, Northern Goturdepe and Mydar. In the first five months of 2026, its Nebitdag Drilling Department drilled 7,387 meters, exceeding its target by 2.7%, while using 12 Chinese-made drilling rigs.

The concern has also been increasing the use of modern drilling technologies to access deeper hydrocarbon reserves. In March 2026, a new well at the Uzynada field was completed at a depth of 6,800 meters using a Chinese ZJ-70-DB rig, producing an initial flow of oil and gas condensate. The development of deep wells is part of Turkmenistan's broader program for developing its oil and gas industry through 2030.

Improving the technical capacity of drilling operations has been a recurring focus for Türkmennebit. In March 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved proposals to strengthen the concern's material and technical base, with the measures intended to support the development of promising fields and the timely completion of drilling operations.