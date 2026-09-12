Uzbekistan, China advance digital transformation in hydropower

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Specialists from Uzbekistan’s Uzbekhydroenergo are studying China’s experience in using artificial intelligence, digital technologies and cybersecurity systems in hydropower as part of a technical research and knowledge-sharing program.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekhydroenergo.

A delegation from O‘zbekgidroenergo is examining advanced approaches to the digitalization of hydropower facilities, the introduction of artificial intelligence and information security technologies, and the development of smart hydropower plants during a visit to China.

As part of the practical program, the Uzbek delegation visited the Inlyanbao Hydropower Plant on the Dadu River in Sichuan province. Specialists are reviewing the plant’s digital control and automation systems, intelligent monitoring technologies and information security solutions used in day-to-day operations.

The visit also includes an exchange of practical experience on the effective operation and protection of digital systems deployed at hydropower facilities.

The Inlyanbao plant has a total installed capacity of 1,116 megawatts, comprising four main 270-MW hydropower units and an additional 36-MW unit. Maintenance work is currently being carried out on the 36-MW generator.

The facility includes an approximately 15-kilometer diversion tunnel for directing water, while the powerhouse is located underground.

As one of the major energy facilities in the cascade of hydropower plants along the Dadu River, Inlyanbao provides an opportunity for Uzbek specialists to examine how digital and intelligent technologies can be integrated into modern hydropower operations.

“The experience gained in China will help accelerate digital transformation, expand the use of artificial intelligence and strengthen information security in Uzbekistan’s hydropower sector,” O‘zbekgidroenergo said.

The knowledge-sharing program is expected to support further modernization of Uzbekistan’s hydropower industry and help specialists assess technologies that could be applied to improve the management, monitoring and security of hydropower facilities.

The visit reflects Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand the use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence across the energy sector while strengthening technical cooperation and knowledge exchange with China.