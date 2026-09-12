Turkmenistan approves modernization of Baherden garment factory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved a proposal to modernize the Baherden garment factory.

The instruction was issued during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerkuly Atagulyyev reported on measures to modernize enterprises under the Ministry of Textile Industry, the report says.

After hearing the report, the president approved the proposal to modernize the Baherden garment factory and instructed Atagulyyev to carry out the necessary work in this direction.

For reference, Turkmenistan has been modernizing its textile industry by upgrading production facilities and introducing modern technologies and equipment. The sector is focused on increasing production volumes, expanding the range of products and strengthening the competitiveness of locally manufactured textiles. According to the Turkmen government, equipment from companies in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Japan and other countries has been introduced at textile enterprises.

The Baherden Garment Factory has previously been included in the country's plans for modernization and expansion. In 2022, the government reported that the facility was planned to be transformed into an open joint-stock company with the participation of the Ministry of Textile Industry and a private company, with modernization and expansion of its product range among the objectives.