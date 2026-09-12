Foreign diplomats to visit Aghdara and Kalbajar today

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan will visit Aghdara and Kalbajar on the second day of their trip to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The representatives will visit Kalbajar and Aghdara districts today.

As part of the visit, the diplomats will tour the Ganjasar Monastery Complex in Vangli village, Aghdara district, followed by visits to the Yukhari Vang Hydroelectric Power Station and the Khudavang Monastery Complex.

According to the program, the delegation will visit the Istisu mineral water bottling plant in Kalbajar and inspect reconstruction work underway in Zar village.

The diplomatic representatives are also scheduled to attend the Honey Festival in Kalbajar.

At the end of the visit, the delegation will travel toward Goygol through the newly built Murovdagh Tunnel before heading to Baku.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the delegation first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, where construction work is underway. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi. The diplomats also visited Victory Park and took a group photo in front of the Victory Arch. The visit also included a tour of Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Lower Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a group photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held to mark the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.

Will be updated