Iranian president urges keeping peaceful nuclear facilities inviolable to attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Nuclear facilities intended for peaceful purposes must remain inviolable to attacks and threats of attack.

According to the information portal of the Iranian Presidential Administration, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks at a non-plenary meeting of the heads of state of BRICS member countries held in New Delhi.

"BRICS member states can stand against the normalization of attacks on non-military and critical infrastructure. This applies equally to peaceful nuclear facilities. Such facilities must remain immune to attacks and threats of attack, as endangering them is not limited to a single country but threatens international peace and security," he noted.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran supports three processes within BRICS: strengthening political coordination among member states to uphold the UN Charter; developing financial and economic cooperation free from monopolistic mechanisms; and strengthening cooperation in science, technology, energy, and food security among all members, particularly those in the Global South.

"The world currently needs greater cooperation. However, sustainable cooperation is impossible without justice.

In Iran's view, international law must be implemented without discrimination, and there must be mutual respect for national sovereignty. No country should be exempted from rules that are binding on all simply because of its economic or military power.

The UN Security Council and international bodies must reflect the true role of countries in the Global South and the new realities of the world.

Priority could be given to expanding trade in national currencies and strengthening institutions like the New Development Bank, as well as independent payment mechanisms, to establish a balanced international economic framework. Concrete steps could also be taken to firmly oppose unilateral sanctions," he pointed out.

The Iranian president added that Iran is ready to cooperate to achieve the goals envisioned within the BRICS framework. Iran seeks a world where force doesn't supplant the rule of law, sanctions don't replace cooperation, war doesn't take the place of dialogue, and monopoly doesn't displace shared participation.