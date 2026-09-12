Construction of Zar village in Kalbajar nears completion - Special Representative of President

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. Construction work in the village of Zar in the Kalbajar district is nearing completion, and resettlement to the village is expected to begin soon, Trend correspondent reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district Bashir Hajiyev told journalists about this on the second day of the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

He said that 547 individual houses have already been built in the village.

“Construction work in the village of Zar is already nearing completion. In addition to 547 individual houses, a 100-seat kindergarten and a school for 528 students have been built here. Once construction work is completed, resettlement to the village will also begin soon,” B. Hajiyev said.

The Special Representative noted that following the resettlement, the native residents of Zar village will return to their ancestral lands and live and work there.