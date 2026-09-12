Tokayev, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor discuss Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the dynamic development of the expanded Kazakh-American strategic partnership and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation.

“I am currently preparing to participate in the G20 Summit in Miami. I think this will also be a good opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda. We prefer not beautiful words, but concrete action and practical steps to advance our mutual cooperation,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, Sergio Gor noted that, thanks to close and trusting contacts between the leaders of Kazakhstan and the United States, bilateral relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level.

“Today, trade and economic ties and cooperation between our countries are developing actively. Our President attaches great importance to strengthening the partnership with Kazakhstan and Central Asia,” the Special Envoy said.

The meeting also addressed important areas of joint work, particularly artificial intelligence and digitalization.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding their multifaceted partnership and giving additional impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation.

The official website of the President of Kazakhstan had previously also reported on Tokayev’s meetings with Sergio Gor and the development of the expanded Kazakh-American strategic partnership.