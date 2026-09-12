Azerbaijan plans to resettle 17,000 people in Kalbajar by year-end

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. 17,000 people are planned to be resettled to Kalbajar by the end of the year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar District Bashir Hajiyev said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark during the second day of the visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

He said that work is continuing to create new residential neighborhoods and develop social infrastructure in the city of Kalbajar.

“According to the master plan, the construction of 807 apartments is envisaged in the city’s fourth residential neighborhood, while 182 apartments are planned as part of the second phase of residential development. The handover of 176 apartments to residents in the third residential neighborhood is planned. Work in this area has already begun. Currently, six residential buildings located in the public zone comprise a total of 162 apartments,” B. Hajiyev said.

The Special Representative noted that all residential apartments and buildings will be provided with hot water, gas, and high-speed communications infrastructure.

According to him, the establishment of social infrastructure facilities in the city is also planned:

“A school with a capacity of 528 students is planned to open in Kalbajar. A three-group kindergarten, workshops, as well as facilities providing overnight accommodation for 70 people will also be created here.”

B. Hajiyev added that the design of the central park, covering an area of approximately 11 hectares, has been completed. The construction of an administrative building and a stadium is also planned there.

“The Kalbajar Central Hospital is also currently at the design stage,” the Special Representative said.