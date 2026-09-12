Being in our native Kalbajar - source of great pride for all of us – Hikmet Hajiyev

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. Being in our native Kalbajar is a source of great pride for all of us, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at the Second Honey Festival in Kalbajar, held as part of the second day of the visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

He said that, although he was 13–14 years old at the time, he remembers well the events that took place during the occupation of Kalbajar in 1993.

“One of the first places the residents of Kalbajar headed to barefoot, bareheaded, without bread or food was the city of Ganja. One of the first places where they were accommodated was the dormitory of the Technology University in Ganja. Our home was also located near that area. I still remember those days as a great tragedy,” Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that, after enduring severe hardships, the residents of Kalbajar crossed the Omar Pass in snowy and difficult conditions and sought refuge in Ganja.

According to him, Kalbajar remained under siege for nearly a year. The district, which had been surrounded by Armenian forces from the direction of Aghdara, was cut off from that direction as well after the occupation of Lachin. On the other side, Kalbajar was surrounded by the Murov Mountains.

“Despite all this, the residents of Kalbajar did not lose their determination, faith or pride,” he emphasized.

Hikmet Hajiyev also recalled the Tunnel Tragedy, noting that those events are among the pages of Azerbaijan’s history that must not be forgotten.

“An ambush was set up at the exit of the tunnel by Armenian terrorist Monte Melkonyan, who had come from the Middle East, and his group. A very brutal tragedy took place there, and the people of Kalbajar were subjected to a brutal massacre. We must not forget these things; they are also part of our history. At that time, our sisters from Kalbajar, defending their honor and dignity, threw themselves into the Tartarus River,” the presidential aide said.

H. Hajiyev emphasized that, although it is difficult to speak about these painful events, it is a source of pride today that those days are in the past and that Kalbajar is being revived.

“I did not have the opportunity to be in Kalbajar during my childhood. Our friends from Kalbajar always talked about the beauty of this place. I imagined it, but I really could not imagine that Kalbajar was this beautiful. Kalbajar is very beautiful,” he said.

The presidential aide noted that Kalbajar is being rebuilt and revitalized.

“Kalbajar is being rebuilt, coming back to life, and becoming one of the most beautiful cities in our country and even in the world. Even greater work will be carried out here in the future,” Hikmet Hajiyev added.