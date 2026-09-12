Baku Airport opens new entertainment and relaxation zone for passengers (PHOTO)

The new space in Terminal 1’s departures area brings together cinema, golf, games and other experiences, giving passengers more ways to enjoy their time before departure.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has opened a new entertainment and relaxation zone, “Enchanted Forest”, designed to make passengers’ time in the terminal more comfortable and memorable.

Located in the departures area of Terminal 1, the space will be open to passengers from 10 September to 5 December 2026.

“Enchanted Forest” brings together the CineMastercard cinema zone, a golf area created in cooperation with Dreamland Golf Club, a variety of games, photo zones and relaxation spaces. The concept’s visual and interactive elements offer passengers an environment that goes beyond the traditional airport waiting experience.

The project forms part of Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s broader approach to enhancing the passenger experience. Its aim is not only to make airport processes more comfortable, but also to improve the quality of time spent in the terminal by offering passengers additional opportunities to relax and enjoy themselves before departure.

“Enchanted Forest” is designed to make time spent at the airport a more comfortable, engaging and memorable part of the journey.