Azerbaijan plans construction of cable car and ski resort in Kalbajar - official

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. Construction of a cable car and a ski resort is planned in Kalbajar, Trend’s correspondent reports

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district Bashir Hajiyev said this during the second day of the visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

He noted that one of the main areas of Kalbajar’s future development is tourism.

“The construction of a cable car is planned in Kalbajar. At the same time, a master plan for the ski resort is being developed. Construction work will begin once the detailed design is completed. The opening of a sanatorium is also planned for next year,” B. Hajiyev said.

The Special Representative said that the facility, located 25 kilometers from the city and whose foundation was laid by the head of state in September 2024, is expected to be commissioned next year. He noted that 145 rooms will be created there.

B. Hajiyev also spoke about efforts to improve road infrastructure in Kalbajar. According to him, repair work on the Aghdara–Sugovushan road is planned to be completed by the end of next year. One of the roads providing access in the direction of Ganja is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.

“The construction of the Kalbajar–Lachin road is also planned to be completed in the coming years. This road is one of the main transport links,” he added.

The Special Representative also highlighted Kalbajar’s energy potential, noting that 14 projects are being implemented in the district under public-private partnerships. Ten of them have already been commissioned, while two more are expected to be completed in the near future.

“The total capacity of electricity generated at hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar is about 100 megawatts. Currently, 40 megawatts of electricity are being generated. In the winter months, the city of Kalbajar uses about 4 megawatts of capacity. This means that the remaining electricity generated is fed into the national grid,” B. Hajiyev said.