Baku hosts Belém Mission 1.5 Troika consultations on climate plans - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The fourth Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), along with the parallel Baku Climate Action Week, was held from September 7 to 11 at the Baku Convention Center with Azerbaijan serving as host and organizer.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, a total of 68 events were organized as part of the week, with up to 2,700 representatives from more than 140 countries registering to participate.

The events brought together not only state delegations, but also representatives of various international organizations, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and academia.

As part of UNFCCC Climate Week, eight mandated meetings were held on various areas of the international climate agenda arising from decisions of the Conference of the Parties, along with events organized by the COP30 and COP31 Presidencies and a number of sessions held within the framework of the UNFCCC Executive Forum.

In parallel, a total of 37 events were organized by Azerbaijan as part of Baku Climate Action Week, in line with the Action Agenda of Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, as well as on other relevant topics.

In addition, consultations were held under the mandate of the Belém Mission 1.5 Troika on the implementation of National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with the participation of Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, which held the COP29, COP30 and COP31 Presidencies, respectively.

It should be noted that UNFCCC Climate Weeks are hosted on a rotational basis among the UN regional groups.

In 2026, the first of the two UNFCCC Climate Weeks was held in April in the Republic of Korea, representing the Asia-Pacific region, while the second was organized in Azerbaijan, representing the Eastern European region.