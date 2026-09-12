Iran and India can activate potentials for economic cooperation - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Potentials for economic cooperation between Iran and India can be activated.

According to the information portal of the Iranian Presidential Administration, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks at a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the sidelines of the summit of BRICS member countries held in New Delhi today.

"Strategic plans need to be developed to advance relations between Iran and India. Existing potentials can be leveraged to foster economic ties between the two countries," he stated.

Pezeshkian said that in recent months, the U.S. and Israel have carried out military attacks against Iran, but the country has steadfastly resisted these assaults and always advocated for peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, Murmu also highlighted the importance of developing relations with Iran, noting that the Indian prime minister is implementing programs aimed at expanding and strengthening ties with the country.

Murmu described the gathering of BRICS heads of state in India as an opportunity to strengthen relations among the nations, adding that joint meetings held within the framework of the BRICS summit could contribute to the further development of these ties.