Weekly review of prices of Azeri Light, Dated Brent, and Urals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Dated Brent, and Urals rose this week (from September 7 through 11).
According to Trend’s calculations based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the “Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli” field in Azerbaijan, increased by $11.48, or 11.23%, compared to the previous week, reaching $113.67.
Based on the data, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $120.02 per barrel, and the lowest was $107.31.
The average FOB price of Azeri Light crude at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $109.84 per barrel, which is $10.54, or 10.61%, higher than the previous week’s figure. Over the week, the highest price reached $115.55 per barrel, while the lowest was $104.23.
The price of Urals crude rose by $10.31, or 13.59%, compared to the previous week, reaching $86.19 per barrel. Over the week, the highest price was $91.27, and the lowest was $81.60.
Dated Brent crude averaged $113.66 per barrel, up $14.91, or 15.1%, from the previous week. Over the course of the week, the price per barrel ranged from a high of $120.31 to a low of $106.51.
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Oil/Date
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07.09.2026
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08.09.2026
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09.09.2026
|
10.09.2026
|
11.09.2026
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Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$107.31
|
$108.18
|
$113.32
|
$119.54
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$120.02
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$113.67
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Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
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$104.23
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$104.99
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$109.87
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$115.55
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$114.58
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$109.84
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Urals (EX NOVO)
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$81.60
|
$81.95
|
$85.60
|
$91.27
|
$90.53
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$86.19
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Dated Brent
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$106.51
|
$108.68
|
$114.26
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$120.31
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$118.56
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$113.66