Azerbaijani delegation visits Altynken gold mine and gold refinery in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. A delegation led by Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, visited the Altynken gold mine and the gold refinery operated by Kyrgyzaltyn in the city of Kara-Balta as part of a business trip to Kyrgyzstan.

In the Chuy Region, the delegation toured the Altynken mine and learned about its operations, production infrastructure and key stages of gold mining. Mine specialists provided information on the transportation of ore from the open pit to the processing facilities, as well as ore processing and other technological operations. It was noted that the Altynken gold mine has been operated since 2016 by a joint venture established by Kyrgyzaltyn and Zijin Mining, one of China’s major mining companies.

During the visit, the delegation toured the production facilities and reviewed the ore processing technology, technical solutions in use and industrial safety standards. The two sides exchanged experience in mining, gold production and processing operations, and discussed the application of modern technologies and opportunities for further cooperation.

The delegation then visited the Kyrgyzaltyn gold refinery in Kara-Balta. The hosts got acquainted with the refinery’s production infrastructure and technological processes, as well as its laboratory facilities, quality control systems, safety standards and environmental and operational requirements.

The delegation also toured the gold bullion production area and observed the main stages of the manufacturing process. Specialists explained the measures in place to ensure that gold products meet quality and safety standards.

The discussions also covered the use of advanced production technologies in the gold industry, the exchange of industry expertise and prospects for expanding cooperation between the two sides.

The visit was held under the Memorandum of Cooperation and Interaction signed between AzerGold CJSC and Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.