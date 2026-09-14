OTS Muslim religious leaders to hold eighth meeting in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The eighth meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is planned to be held in Türkiye, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board, made the announcement during the seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of OTS member states in Baku.

In his remarks, Sheikh-ul-Islam said that there are certain forces concerned about the growing unity of the Turkic states and their achievements.

He said that under such circumstances, one of the main tasks of religious leaders is to provide moral support for the policies pursued by the heads of state and to strengthen solidarity and mutual respect among peoples.

The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku on September 14. The meeting will discuss further strengthening cooperation among Muslim religious institutions, protecting and strengthening the family institution, Islam’s approach to science and technology, as well as other pressing issues.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of OTS member states is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, the event has brought together state, academic and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.