Azerbaijan central bank’s outstanding notes top $1.03 billion for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The volume of notes outstanding issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) exceeded 1.7 billion manats ($1.03 billion) for the first time in its history.

According to the CBA, the volume of notes outstanding stood at 1 billion 758 million manats ($1.034 billion) as of September 10, 2026.

The total value of the notes increased by 77.7 million manats ($45.7 million), or 4.6%, on September 10 compared with September 9.

The volume of notes outstanding has also continued to increase throughout the year. The figure stood at 1 billion 156.35 million manats ($680.2 million) on January 30, rising to 1 billion 161.41 million manats ($683.2 million) on February 27 and 1 billion 165.68 million manats ($685.7 million) on March 31. The figure reached 1 billion 268.65 million manats ($746.3 million) on April 30, 1 billion 271.24 million manats ($747.8 million) on May 26, 1 billion 315.76 million manats ($774.0 million) on June 30, 1 billion 376.79 million manats ($809.9 million) on July 31, and 1 billion 530.13 million manats ($900.1 million) on August 31.

Thus, from the end of January through September 10, the volume of notes outstanding increased by approximately 601.7 million manats ($353.9 million), or 52%.

The interest rates on the notes, depending on their maturity, were as follows:

28-day notes — 6.26%;

84-day notes — 6.19%;

168-day notes — 6.14%;

252-day notes — 6.24%.

Thus, the lowest current interest rate is 6.14% for 168-day notes, while the highest is 6.26% for 28-day notes.

CBA notes are one of the central bank’s monetary policy instruments. By issuing these securities, the central bank influences liquidity management in the banking system and the regulation of interest rates in the money market. Banks and other investors place funds in these instruments to earn returns, while the central bank gains an additional tool for managing the money supply in the market.