Turkmen President to make state visit to South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will make a state visit to South Korea and attend the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit.

This was announced in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government. The preparations for the visit were discussed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the press service, a substantial package of intergovernmental and interagency documents is planned to be signed during the high-level talks. The agreements will cover economic and investment cooperation, transport and logistics, the chemical industry, infrastructure and industrial construction, environmental protection, water management, science and education.

The first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit is expected to give impetus to the development of multilateral regional dialogue. Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strategic nature of Turkmenistan's partnership with Seoul and instructed Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to ensure a high level of preparation for the planned events, the report says.

The first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit is being held in Seoul in September 16-17, 2026, as a new multilateral platform bringing together the leaders of the five Central Asian countries and South Korea. The summit is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade, investment, infrastructure, digital transformation, science and technology. Uzbekistan's official information on the event says the participating countries are expected to adopt the Seoul Declaration.

The summit builds on the growing engagement between South Korea and Central Asia, with economic cooperation among the key areas of the regional agenda. For Turkmenistan, the event provides an additional multilateral format for developing ties with Seoul alongside bilateral negotiations, including cooperation in investment, transport and logistics, industry, infrastructure, science and education.