Strengthening religious, cultural and spiritual cooperation among Turkic states is important — minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Amid global challenges and a crisis of values, it is important to strengthen cooperation among Turkic states in the religious, cultural and spiritual spheres, Türkiye’s Minister of Religious Affairs Safi Arpaguş said at the seventh meeting of Muslim religious leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the OTS has already become an important strategic alliance and that meetings of the heads of religious affairs and religious authorities of member states should not be limited to political and economic issues.

“These meetings should be viewed as a strategic consultation platform that ensures unity in the social, cultural and spiritual spheres. Such meetings are important for reviving religious, historical and cultural ties and developing common views and approaches to counter the negative effects of globalization,” he emphasized.

Arpaguş added that attempts to associate Islam with violence and terrorism, as well as systematic pressure, hate speech and xenophobia against Muslims in various parts of the world, are a cause for concern.

“As Turkic states, we must develop common positions and strategies against all harmful trends that could threaten our stability and internal security.

It is important to increase the exchange of experience among religious institutions of the Turkic states,” he said.

The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku on September 14. The meeting will discuss further strengthening cooperation among Muslim religious institutions, protecting and strengthening the family institution, Islam’s approach to science and technology, as well as other pressing issues.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of OTS member states is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, the event has brought together state, academic and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.