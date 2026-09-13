Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver medal at World Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved a successful result at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, held in the Spanish city of Pamplona from September 11 to 13, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

Representing Azerbaijan in the mixed pairs event, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov delivered a confident performance in the final and won the silver medal, finishing just 0.1 points behind the winners.

The Azerbaijani pair, who are European champions, scored 19.050 points in the qualification round to advance to the final. Based on the results of their final performance, the Azerbaijani gymnasts took second place on the podium.

More than 350 gymnasts from 38 countries competed in the prestigious event, which brought together the world’s top aerobic gymnasts.

